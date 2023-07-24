Rihanna should be delivering her second child any day now, and the expecting Barbadian Princess showed off her adorable baby bump with baby RZA while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica Saturday night.

The ‘Pour it Up’ singer looked like a walking hundred dollar bill in her light pink satin dollar imprinted Kimono that she layered over a pair of denim jeans.

Photo credit: Backgrid & @Shotbynyp

Her baggy pants weren’t just any ‘regular degular’ type of denim jeans as her True Blue $1,695 Balenciaga jeans were characterized with scribble and intricate drawings for a deconstructed look. She accessorized with a silver diamond link necklace and a black pointy-toe boot.

Twinning with his mama bear, 1-year old baby RZA who will soon be a big brother also opted for denim with a Levis jean jacket and pants set.

RZA who is usually all smiles, looked to have had food itis and was probably asleep from all the delicious Italian cuisine he consumed at Giorgio Baldi’s.

Stepping away from her traditional install and updo, the street style queen sported pigtail braids with a bronze glowy Fenty beat. Noticeably absent was rapper A$AP Rocky who is getting ready to release his new album entitled, “Don’t be Dumb.“

There has been speculations and rumors floating around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have secretly tied the knot and are married. The Harlem rapper added more fuel to the fire in his latest song “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” on his upcoming album where he spits,

“I just call designers up, I free ninety-nine it,” Rocky raps. “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic / My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage.”

If the rumors are true and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have in fact solidified their relationship, we congratulate the two stylish love birds

We adored seeing Rihanna in such a nurturing state during her outing with baby RZA, and can’t wait to see them become a family of four.