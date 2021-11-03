Rihanna was spotted in the streets of NYC heading to her brother Rory’s Halloween party in a black and white designer look that oozed of a luxe spooky vibes. This look came just after Rihanna shared her Halloween costume on Instagram where she recreated rapper Gunna’s viral New York Fashion Week fit.

Rihanna headed to the Halloween bash wearing a full Rick Owens look, including the Fall/Winter 2021 Gethsemane Zip Front Peter coat and distressed rip-detail gown. While the original dress has long sleeves, Rihanna’s is customized with no sleeves for a tank-style piece. Additionally, the hooded zebra-print Peter coat is currently unavailable, but you can get a similar look with the $11,459 Gethsemane zebra-pattern coat which features a belt and no hood.

Rihanna paired the black and white Rick Owens ensemble with black peep-toe heels and sunglasses. Finishing the look and matching the dark aesthetic, she opted for a black lip and wet-wavy hair.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: Backgrid