Rihanna Wears Raf Simons Navy and Yellow Longline Varsity Jacket While on a Date With A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and her rumored beau and rapper A$AP Rocky were spotted having dinner for what appears to be a date night. Of course, the Bad Gal gave the papparazzi a cozy look while leaving the restaurant.
Rihanna wore the $1,340 Raf Simons American Letterman Jacket paired with a Bottega Veneta crocodile Mini Pouch (similar pictured below) and custom Manolo Blahnik shoes.
She also carried this same Bottega Veneta crocodile Mini Pouch with her recent edgy Rick Owens look while dining at Giorgio Baldi.
Thoughts on her look?
Photos: @papculture