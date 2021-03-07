Rihanna Steps Out in NYC in a Blue Off the Shoulder Balenciaga Tech Jacket, YSL Double Button Blazer, and the Attico White Pumps

Rihanna hit the town last night in New York City in a $635 Balenciaga Blue off the shoulder jacket, a $3,590 YSL blue blazer, $720 The Attico Amber pumps, and an Eastpak x Raf Simons backpack.

Her jacket is from Balenciaga’s Fall 2016 collection, and features contrasting black panels to the shoulders and arms with reflective pipping.

Golden buttons highlight the double-breasted closure on this menswear-inspired blazer tailored with strong shoulders and peaked lapels for an ultrasharp look.

Her Amber pumps are a white leather high heel slingback with an ankle strap.

Purchase her blazer here and her shoes here.

Thoughts on her look?

Images: Backgrid