Rihanna Steps Out in NYC in a Blue Off the Shoulder Balenciaga Tech Jacket, YSL Double Button Blazer, and the Attico White Pumps
Rihanna hit the town last night in New York City in a $635 Balenciaga Blue off the shoulder jacket, a $3,590 YSL blue blazer, $720 The Attico Amber pumps, and an Eastpak x Raf Simons backpack.
Her jacket is from Balenciaga’s Fall 2016 collection, and features contrasting black panels to the shoulders and arms with reflective pipping.
Golden buttons highlight the double-breasted closure on this menswear-inspired blazer tailored with strong shoulders and peaked lapels for an ultrasharp look.
Her Amber pumps are a white leather high heel slingback with an ankle strap.
Purchase her blazer here and her shoes here.
Images: Backgrid