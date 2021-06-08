Rihanna Steps Out in Alexander Wang Black Lace Dress and Manolo Blahnik Black Allura Heels

Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a $665 Alexander Wang Black lace pj dress paired with $755 Manolo Blahnik “Allura” heels.

Yes to the pixie cut and red lip!

Her silk dress has gathered and draped fabric throughout with an Asymmetric hem.

Her slingback heels, which she accented with a diamond anklet, add a graceful modern touch to an Italian-crafted pointy-toe pump set on a slender stiletto heel.

Both of her pieces are sold out! But you can find them on resale sites. Get her dress on Poshmark, and her shoes at Tradesy.

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid