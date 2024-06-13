The vintage queen herself Rihanna stepped out on Saturday in New York City rocking her natural strands after she announced the launch of ‘Fenty Hair’ debuting June 13th.

In an instagram video posted to the Rihanna’s page she shared the following caption,

“A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” expressed Rihanna. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

The business mogul, who we usually see with a honey blonde weave, bangs, or her infamous braided doobie wrap, showcased a curly pixie hair cut as she strutted the streets in a brown vintage John Galliano mink coat.

As of late, we have been seeing Rihanna opt for loose silhouettes which may have some of you questioning if she’s hiding something. She paired her mink coat with a muted grey scoop neck cami, and black sweats. Her hoop earrings, layered necklaces and clear heels were the perfect add on components.

The ‘Diamonds’ singer vintage Louis Vuitton X Stephen Sprouse handbag is an archive from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2001 collection by Marc Jacobs.

Jacobs and Sprouse were quite the perfect dynamic duo, and their monogram graffiti designs were an instant hit when they collaborated.

We love that Rihanna is confidently embracing her natural beauty. We also can’t wait for ‘Fenty Hair’ to go live tomorrow, and if the quality is anything like ‘Fenty Beauty’, we are certainly in for a treat!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Backgrid