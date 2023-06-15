If Rihanna goes on another date to Giorgio Baldi’s, she’s going to have us wanting to catch a flight to Santa Monica to see how scrumptious their Italian food actually is.

They say when you get pregnant, you have cravings due to hormonal changes and based on how often we spot Rihanna at Giorgio Baldi’s, it’s evident to see how irresistible their food is for the Barbadian Princess.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

RIRI stepped out in a grey oversized Vetements hoodie that she wore as a dress and layered it with a brown knee-length snakeskin trench jacket. We know she loves a good open-toe sandal and opted for a metallic Tom Ford heel that paired perfectly with her trench. Keeping her glam simple with a bold red lip, the “Love on the Brain” singer looked effortlessly chic and like she’s ready to deliver in the next few months.

Now that Rihanna is back on the West Coast, her style feels more laid back and less pressured which is probably ideal for the expecting mother who has her hands full with baby RZA. We love the philosophy of “No days off,” and how consistent RiRi has been with serving fierce looks, however balance is always key so we’re not mad about simplicity of this look.