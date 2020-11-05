Rihanna Spotted Leaving a Shoot in LA Rocking Custom Chrome Hearts Tie-Dye Look, Fendi Monogram Tote, and Brown Amina Muaddi x Fenty Sandals!
We got a Rih sighting and she seems to be work, work, working! Rihanna was spotted out in Los Angeles, California leaving a hotel from what appears to be a music video shoot. Of course, she sent fans in a frenzy because it was dealing with music. However, we couldn’t keep our eyes off her bomb look!
Rihanna was spotted in a custom Chrome Hearts tie-dye look paired with a Fendi monogram tote and $280 Amina Muaddi x Fenty “Braid Me Up” sandals in brown (shop the brown sugar pair here). Her look was styled by Jahleel Weaver.
Do you think we’ll be getting music soon for the bad gal?