Rihanna Spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Wearing Vintage Pink and Blue Chanel Fall 1996 Coat, Maisie Wilen Blue Terrycloth Tie Wrap Cardigan and Pants Set, Vintage Dior by John Galliano Blue Bead Choker, Amina Muaddi White Pumps, and Alaia White Croc Handbag

Rihanna was spotted dining at her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica last evening in a look that’s sure to get you in the Spring mood.

Rihanna wore a vintage Chanel Fall 1996 pastel boucle coat with cabochon buttons (sold out, but purchased at Shrimpton Couture) paired with the $545 “Dramady” wrap cardigan and $685 Mockumentary pants by Maisie Wilen. She accessorized the look with a vintage Dior by John Galliano “Masai” beaded choker, $666 Amina Muaddi “Ami” 95 pumps in white nappa, $340 Kuboraum “X5” sunglasses in artichoke, and a white Alaia croc bag.

Of course, she kept it safe with a face mask which complimented her Spring pastel outfit.

Cherie Balch of Shrimpton Couture recounts the moment when Rihanna purchased the Chanel coat and praises her for always effortlessly mixing old and new runway items for her looks: “Rihanna bought this Fall 1996 Chanel runway jacket from me ages ago and I love that she decided to pull it out of her archives last night and give us all this pastel spring dream look we didn’t know we needed right now 🦋🌸🦋 … she mixes new with vintage effortlessly and I love that she can pull something out of her closet she’s had for ages and make it look fresher than what’s on some of the current runways. That’s the best kind of sustainable fashion and SHE does it best.”

Photos: @shotbynyp