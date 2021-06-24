Rihanna Serves Pretty In Pink Vibes in Dior by John Galliano Pink Slip Dress, Emma Brewin Pink Fur Bucket Hat, Tom Ford Gold Snakeskin Padlock Sandals, and Fendi Baguette Beaded Bag for Date Night with A$AP Rocky in New York City

Last night, Rihanna was spotted heading to Barcade in New York City for what appeared to be a date night with her beau A$AP Rocky. For the outing, she donned a pretty-in-pink look including a sleeveless pink dress from a designer’s archives. Let’s get into her look:

Rihanna wore a Dior by John Galliano pink dress paired with $700 Pink Rhodonite Beaded Multi-strand Masai Necklace also by Dior (sold out) and a pink fur bucket hat by Emma Brewin. She completed the look with $1,150 Tom Ford Gold Python Padlock Sandals (sold out) and a Fendi 1990s Baguette Beaded Bag from Vintage By Misty.

Rihanna’s Dior by John Galliano pink dress is from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2002 collection. It appears as a slip dress in a sheer pink fabric that can be worn alone or underneath a garment. The dress features thin spaghetti straps along with a revealing thigh slit. It is no longer available as it sold on 1st Dibs for $14,800 along with a hooded dress from the same collection.

What say you?

Photos: Backgrid