Say it loud and clear for the people in the back! Yesterday, Bad Gal RiRi released a fashionable PSA with a bold statement on her Savage X Fenty shirt that read, “USE A CONDOM.”

The soon to be expecting mother captioned her IG post, “this shirt is old,” but perhaps the message couldn’t have come at a better time with STD’s on the rise. According to the CDC, “sexually transmitted infections (STIs) chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis all increased between 2020 and 2021 – reaching a total of more than 2.5 million reported cases.”

Those numbers are quite astonishing, so it only feels right that Rihanna is use her platform to promote safe sex and spread awareness. Of course she didn’t tread lightly and served a fierce and cutting edge look to go with the message.

The Barbadian Princess white Bottega Veneta shades and Amina Muaddi slouched boots shone brightly. We love how simple yet chic Rihanna looked and this shoot perhaps is the epitome of the notion that ‘less is more.’

Despite the shirt being an oldie but goodie, the “Use a Condom” oversized graphic tee is still available on Savage X Fenty website and retails for $69.95. It’s 100% cotton and has a knit logo at the collar. As you can see, Rihanna is wearing the shirt as a dress, but you could totally opt for cargo pants or skinny jeans, and belt the oversized tee to stench in your waist.

Rihanna is in her element and props are due to the 35-year old self made billionaire. In an article and list released today by Forbes Magazine of America’s Richest Self Made Women , Rihanna ranks in at #20 and is worth 1.4 billion dollars.

Her phenomenal music and exceptional business savvy skills with Fenty beauty has put Rihanna at the top of the charts, and other’s may want to start taking notes because the “Work” singer is force to be reckoned with.