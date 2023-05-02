When Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walk into the room, they command unwavering attention from paparazzi and fans alike. Last night the star-studded duo arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late and it was certainly worth the wait.

Rihanna made quite the entrance in a white over-the-top, and extravagant white Valentino gown that definitely took up space in honor of our beloved, Karl Lagerfeld and the Met Gala’s preset theme, “A Line of Beauty.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

In this video, you can see Rihanna’s long satin train that was perfectly draped and layered with a cape that had a hood and external white flowers. Similar to Cardi B, Rihanna also opted for a 3D flower design- symbolic to Chanels flower logo that Karl Lagerfeld used on many of his designs.

The ‘Take a Bow’ singer accessorized with black and white cat-eye glasses and white stilettos that had a flower design centered. Her bold red lip was the perfect glam accessory to play off A$AP Rocky’s signature plaid Gucci skort.

Walking hand in hand as they strutted from the Met Gala tents, A$AP Rocky led the way in a full Gucci ensemble that included a formal look up-top and an innovative one down-below.

We love how A$AP Rocky unapologetically takes risks so seeing the way he layered his plaid skort on top of a pair of embellished jeans was quite legendary. His four Gucci belts layered across his waist looked like a modern tuxedo cummerbund.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

The chemistry that the these two love birds share was evident last night on the Met Gala red carpet. We absolutely love how they match each others fly and with the pair expecting their second bundle of joy, we can’t wait to see the evolution of their family & style.

Let us know your thoughts!