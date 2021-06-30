Rihanna Opts for a Business Casual Look While Out in NYC Featuring Junya Watanabe Pinstripe Blazer, R13 Logo Baseball Cap, Luis De Javier White Logo Mules, and Goyard Grey Croisiere Bag

Rihanna and her street style moments this week have us wondering what the bad gal could be up with these public appearances. However, we have no complaints for the looks she been giving us! She recently stepped out for a day in New York City wearing an ensemble that executed business casual the Rihanna way.

Rihanna wore a $1,352 Junya Watanabe Pinstripe Open Back Blazer that was truly business in the front and party in the back. The front takes on the design of a classic men’s double breasted blazer while the back features an open-back detail for a slight edge. She rounded the look off with a $65 R13 logo baseball cap, custom Luis De Javier Spring/Summer 2021 mules with a chrome logo and a Goyard Limited Edition Croisiere Bag in grey (sold out).

She opted for a stack gold chain and pearl necklaces along with anklet for jewelry choices. Then, the bold red lip truly seals the deal to show that Rih means chic business.

Would you rock this?

Photos: Backgrid