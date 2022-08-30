Forest green isn’t exactly the color that comes to mind when you think peek summer style, but as Rihanna has proven yet again, there is a time and place for everything! With September right around the corner and Autumn not too far behind, this shade of green is a most suitable choice for an evening out. Seen hand-in-hand with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna put on a deep green Louis Vuitton Shirt, a faux leather $175 Miaou mini-skirt and tie-up Gianvitto Rossi sandal heels to step out in New York City.

She coupled the outfit with a pair of discontinued Fenty Coded Sunglasses that we could only wish to get our hands on!

Photo: Backgrid

Get the look: $203 Miaou Forest Green Fig Skirt

What do you think?



Main Image: Backgrid