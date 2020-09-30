Rihanna Looks Beautiful in Electric Blue Thierry Mugler Custom Monochromatic Look, Accessorized by Earrings by African-British designer Vania Leles ‘s Brand Vanleles
Rihanna wore Vanleles earrings while doing Fenty Beauty Press on September 24th in Los Angeles, California.
Rocking a head-to-toe monochromatic electric blue custom @muglerofficial look by @cadwallader , styled by @illjahjah , the beauty mogul topped off her look with $54,823 one-of-a-kind blue sapphire flower earrings by the African-British designer Vania Leles brand, Vanleles.
Her earrings have 5.12 cts -or Blue Sapphire, 2.86 cts of White Diamond, and 18K of White Gold.
With makeup by Priscilla Ono and hair by Yusef Hair , Rihanna looks fabulous!
What do you think?