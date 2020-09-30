Rihanna Looks Beautiful in Electric Blue Thierry Mugler Custom Monochromatic Look, Accessorized by Earrings by African-British designer Vania Leles ‘s Brand Vanleles

Rihanna wore Vanleles earrings while doing Fenty Beauty Press on September 24th in Los Angeles, California.

Rocking a head-to-toe monochromatic electric blue custom @muglerofficial look by @cadwallader , styled by @illjahjah  , the beauty mogul topped off her look with $54,823 one-of-a-kind blue sapphire flower earrings by the African-British designer Vania Leles brand, Vanleles

Her earrings have 5.12 cts -or Blue Sapphire, 2.86 cts of White Diamond, and 18K of White Gold.

With makeup by Priscilla Ono and hair by Yusef Hair , Rihanna looks fabulous!

What do you think?


Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

