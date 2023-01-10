Rihanna may have had a baby last month, but she’s showing no signs of slowing down. The fashion/beauty/music icon is set to perform the Super Bowl halftime show next month, and she’s getting ready for game day the RiRi way, with style.

The Savage x Fenty Game Day collection is live on the brand’s site, but sizes and styles have been flying off their digital shelves. The big day capsule speaks to Rih’s appreciation for athleisure with graphic hoodies, jerseys, and beanies. A hot ticket item comes in the form of a graphic tee with the meme-worthy slogan ‘Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever’ and an interior image of Rihanna in a football helmet.

Savage x Fenty Savage x Fenty

If you’re looking to watch the Rihanna concert—we mean Super Bowl in style, shop the limited-edition 17-piece collection while you still can! Prices range from $32.95-$112.95 for non-VIP members ($24.95 and up for VIP members).

Don’t miss her halftime performance on February 12!