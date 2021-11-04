Rihanna was spotted heading to dinner in NYC last night wearing an eye-catching green wool coat.
Rihanna wore $2,990 Marina Moscone tailored waist wool coat dress in acid green paired with neon green gloves. Allowing the coat to steal the show, she wore black pieces including a top and $950 Rick Owens coated high-rise bootcut jeans. Her white pumps are potentially The Attico’s “Amber” pumps or Amina Muaddi’s “Ursina” pumps. Additionally, she rocked a stack of necklaces including a Roseark emerald cross pendant necklace.
Thoughts on her dinner look?
Photos: Backgrid