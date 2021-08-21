Rihanna went to dinner Giorgio Baldi with her niece Majesty wearing a $1,755 Miu Miu Crystal Embellished crepe dress and $1,530 Amina Muaddi Henson sandals.

 Majesty borrowed a @stussy psychedelic vest from her auntie.

Rihanna’s Miu Miu dress is covered in crystals.

The product of Italian craftsmanship, the pair combines a transparent upper with an adjustable wraparound ankle strap – one that’s concealed by a silver-tone chain.

Check Rihanna’s wearing the Stussy vest below:

So cute! What say you?

Images: Backgrid