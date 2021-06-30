Rihanna Goes Green While Out in NYC Wearing Supriya Lele Lime Green Polo Top and Black Sequin Mini Skirt Paired with Amina Muaddi Camo Pumps
Rihanna and her street style is always a sight to see! Recently, she stepped out in NYC sporting a glowing green look and her pixie haircut! Let’s get into her look:
Rihanna walked the streets of NYC wearing a Supriya Lele look, styled by Jahleel Weaver. Her look included the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 lime polo top and Spring/Summer 2021 sequin mini skirt. Both pieces are currently available, but you can get a similar look with Supriya Lele’s $549 Ruched Mini Skirt in blue.
She matched her look’s green vibes with a pair of Amina Muaddi heels, perhaps one of her favorite shoe brands. She wore the $1,115 “Ursina” crystal-embellished satin-camouflage pumps (sold out). She also accessorized the ensemble with a vintage 1997 Gucci by Tom Ford black velvet monogram shoulder bag (available for purchase on 1st Dibs for $1,333).
Thoughts on this look?
Photos: Backgrid