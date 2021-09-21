Following her fashionably late Met Gala looks, Rihanna doesn’t seem to be done with the all-black ensembles. During her latest outing with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she was spotted rocking another black outfit as the two did a little bit of shopping together in NYC.

Rihanna was outfitted in a $1,290 Rick Owens shoulder padded bomber jacket and $2,490 Rosetta Getty pull-on pintuck leather flare pants. Giving us a taste of “Rated R” Rih, the singer went with braless wearing a see-through black top with her edgy pieces. She then finishes the look with a pair of $1,350 platform Chelsea boots, also from Rick Owens, and vintage Chanel quilted leather sunglasses which are going for $5,920 on 1stDibs. For jewelry, she went with a long layering necklace and earrings. She also sported a braided hairstyle during this particular outing.

A$AP Rocky matched Rihanna’s fly, wearing leather trousers as well. He paired the pants with a grey t-shirt and hooded zip-up jacket.

What say you?

Photos: Backgrid