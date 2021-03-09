Rihanna Dines at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Wearing Dries Van Noten Fall 2016 Faux Fur Leopard Coat, Red and Black Mowalola Top, Vintage 1980s Fendi Zebra Monogram Bag, R13 Black Logo Baseball Hat and Amina Muaddi Black Sandals

Bad gal Rihanna’s street style has been the topic of conversation for years now as she constantly provides the paparazzi with her unconventional yet runway ready looks. Literally, no one does like it Rih! She was recently spotted dining out at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing quite the look.

Rihanna wore a Dries Van Noten Fall 2016 faux fur leopard coat (sold out) and Mowalola Petrol Tank Top in red tartan (sold out) paired with a $1,900 vintage 1980s Fendi mixed zebra print and monogram bag (sold out), $65 R13 black logo baseball hat and $850 Amina Muaddi black “Henson” sandals (sold out). Rihanna snagged her vintage Fendi bag from Vintage by Misty luxury retail store.

During this particular style moment, Rihanna gave us an instance of mixing prints pairing her tie-dye ensemble with a leopard print fur coat. She also stuck to her notable masculine-meets-feminine style with this look as she went with a baseball cap for a rather chic, high-fashion outfit.

Thoughts on Rih’s look?

Photos: Backgrid