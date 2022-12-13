Late last week, A$AP Rocky announced the conclusion of his fresh new album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ at the Amazon Music Live Concert in LA as he performed three singles off the album with Rihanna in the crowd being the supportive, stylish partner she is!
She wore a look 38 from Prada’s Fall Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection, a $12,110 oversized tobacco leather jacket. The jacket comes with a shearling-lined zipper hood trimmed with Aspen for a soft effect with delicate color contrasts. Get your’s below!
Get the look: $12,110 Prada Brown Oversized Leather Jacket
Would you splurge?