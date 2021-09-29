Rihanna was recently spotted leaving an after party for the Governors Ball Music Festival with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The singer sported a new curly do along with a comfy-looking navy baggy jumpsuit.

Rihanna wore a navy off-the-shoulder cargo jumpsuit by Matthew Adams Dolan. Apparently, the jumpsuit is from an upcoming collection by the designer who hasn’t produced a ready-to-wear collection since the Spring/Summer 2020 season. Known for designing American sportswear, the designer was recently featured in the Met as a part of this year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit. Rihanna has been long-time fan of the designer’s work, rocking his pieces as apart of her everyday street style and becoming somewhat of a muse for the brand.

The bad gal paired the look with a $3,250 Dior mini saddle bag and Fenty Parachute boots (unavailable). She also unveiled a new curly bob hairstyle with this latest look. She wore a similar hairdo with looser curls while attending the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit in 2017, where she was also wearing a Matthew Adams Dolan look.

Thoughts?

