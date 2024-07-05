Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in their Puma bag, and the fashion bomb couple were spotted strolling near the Hudson River in New York City.

The stylish duo who both have clothing lines with the German brand, were dripped in Puma wear from head to toe.

While Rihanna has been a global ambassador for Puma since December 2014, her beau A$AP recently debuted his latest motorsport-inspired collection at the beginning of May. His collection offers an assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories that offer many race gear components.

For their morning outing, the ‘Fashion Killa’ rapper kept things on the simple side with a lime green Puma t-shirt, black joggers, and lime green and black Puma sneakers for cohesion.

RiRi opted for monochromatic in all black, with a Puma track jacket, leggings, and her black Puma Mostro leather sneakers. She repped New York in her black and white Yankees hat, that added a nice touch to her athleisure wear.

Although we love seeing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dressed to the nines, it was refreshing to see them in their workout and comfort clothes as it felt relatable.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images