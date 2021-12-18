Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in NYC to visit the Basquiat exhibit at Christie’s Auction House. Of course, the couple was dressed in stylish looks that turned heads in the streets of NY.
Rihanna was outfitted in a $2,290 Marni down jacket in colour-block ripstop nylon paired with a black t-shirt and $2,490 Saint Laurent metallic textured-leather mini skirt. For accessories, she went with a pair of Dior x Rihanna purple shield sunglasses and $1,890 Balenciaga metallic purple pointed toe boots. To complete the look, she wore her hair in a braided style.
A$AP Rocky wore a Loro Piana checked coat paired with a blue button shirt and trousers. He then rounded off the look with a knit scarf, AWGE x Gucci upcycled hat, Kapital red leather bandana print gloves and $850 Gucci loafers with web and interlocking “G”.
