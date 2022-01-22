Rihanna and ASAP Rocky aren’t doing anything to contest these baby rumors! Rihanna was papped shopping with her beau wearing another swaddling look, all by Balenciaga: a $3,690 Balenciaga Men’s Black Maxi Evening Parka, a $350 Balenciaga Cities Paris Hoodie, matching sweatpants, and $1,290 Balenciaga X-Pander heels:

She topped off her look with Loewe sunglasses.

Her Maxi Evening Parka in black cotton ripstop is from the look 35 of the Balenciaga’s Spring 22, Clones Collection.

Her comfy hoodie is lined with fleece.

Her X-Pander 80mm Heel are fashioned out of black and white mesh and nylon.

ASAP Rocky matched her fly in a Canada Goose x Vetements Camouflage Coat:

They’re a gorgeous pair! And that baby is gonna be cute!

Get Rihanna’s pieces here, here, and here.

What say you?

Images: Backgrid/Balenciaga