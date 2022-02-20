Rihanna and ASAP Rocky dined Carbone last night, with Rihanna wearing a $695 R13 bomber jacket, $935 Martine Rose jeans with crystal embellishments, and a Vintage Mets shirt.
Her oversized workwear bomber has a drawstring hood detail. The Jacket is made with American Canvas with oversized hood.
Her acid wash jeans are speckled with rhinestone embellishments.
She further accessorized with a Vintage Dior choker, Vintage Gianni Versace sunglasses, and $1,380 Amina Muaddi Giorgia sandals.
Her patent calf sandals have a crystal-embellished ankle strap.
Asap Rocky rocked a Supreme x BB Simone studded puffer and jeans, a Real Tree beanie, and Nike Air Force 1 mid sneakers.
Image: Backgrid