#Rihanna and #AsapRocky headed to dinner at Carbone, with Rihanna wearing a $6,000 Prada leather jacket, $620 The Attico coated leather pants, and $1,150 Celine western boots.

With an oversized, enveloping design that emphasizes streetwear volumes, this soft nappa leather bomber jacket is treated by hand for a shiny, vintage effect and comes in a series of intense, vivid colors. Reinterpreted in a conceptual way, the iconic Prada triangle becomes a structural element of the garment, turning into a pouch applied on the sleeve and decorated with the enameled metal logo.

Her jeans have a retro-inspired flared-leg silhouette crafted from rigid cotton denim with a coated matte finish that resembles leather.

Her boots have an inclined stack heels and an almond toe.

Her boots are sold out, but you can get her jacket at Prada.com and her jeans at ModaOperandi.com.

The baby bump rumors continue. What do you think?

Images: Backgrid