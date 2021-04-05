Reginae Carter Wow’s With Recent Looks Featuring Dior Monogram Hooded Mini Dress and Saddle Bag, Fendi Orange Logo Bikini and Knit Slides + Hello Barbie Multicolor Marble Print Dress and Dolce and Gabbana Black and Gold Bag and Sandals

It is no secret that Reginae Carter has a style of her own! She loves to mix high-low pieces but loves designer as much as the next woman. The young socialite has been heating up the ‘gram with endless looks, supplying her fans with the ultimate style inspiration.

You know Fashion Bomb Daily has all the deets on her bomb looks, so let’s get into the details of her recent style moments:

For one look, Reginae Carter wore a $69 Hello Barbie “Tiki” Mini Dress paired with Dolce and Gabbana accessories including their $2,395 DG Amore bag and $975 DG Amore Pearl Embellished Sandals. She opted for soft glam makeup as well as body waves for her hairstyle of choice.

It’s a Fendi craze! Her second look was a full Fendi ensemble. She rocked the brand’s $550 FF-Pattern Triangle Bikini and $790 Reflections Slides topped off with a $2,290 Mini Baguette Woman all in orange.

Christian Dior Dior! For the grand finale, she rocked a full Dior look which included an $3,400 Oblique Motif Short Hooded Dress and $3,800 saddle bag. She accessorized the look with white sneakers and an icy Cartier watch.

All her looks were styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Which look was your favorite?

Photos: @tomasherold