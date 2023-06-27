If anyone can make Fashion Nova look good, it’s without a doubt Reginae Carter who resembles her celebrity father Lil Wayne more by the day.

Reginae is one of Fashion Nova’s latest ambassadors and she’s been repping the Los Angeles based online store through a series of summer knits and tweed looks that are modernly chic.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

While out on the town, Reginae wore a multicolor two-piece skirt set from Fashion Nova that perhaps resembled a Pucci pattern and she styled her look with orange crochet sandals and a mini crossbody handbag.

On another occasion, she enjoyed family time at the park in a brown and nude Fashion Nova crochet knit dress that had a cutout at her bust and was figure-flattering.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Taking a more sophisticated approach, Reginae wore a green tweed dress and crop blazer combo with a Valentino handbag and Versace heels while making a pitstop at Chuck E. Cheese.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Shop similar looks on FashionNova.com by clicking on the link below: