Reginae Carter Rocked a Dior Monogrammed Corset by Iconic Corset to Mulatto’s Listening Party for ‘Queen of da Souf Album’
Reginae Carter attended rapper Mulatto’s album listening party for her Queen of Da Souf album. Reginae was dressed to impress for the party, and we’ve got details on her look!
Reginae Carter was spotted in a $140 Dior monogrammed corset top by Iconic Corset which she paired with distressed jeans, a $830 Gucci Dionysus Super Mini Leather Bag and clear heels.
