Reginae Carter Keeps It Cozy and Casual in Fashion Nova Cream Distressed Cable Knit Two Piece Set

Reginae Carter knows how to keep it chic, comfy and casual when it comes to looks! She was recently spotted giving us a winning smile in a cozy knit two piece set from Fashion Nova.

Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Most Wanted Cable Knit Legging Set in cream. The set features a cropped distressed hoodie and leggings in a cable knit fabric. Since it is a knit fabric, it provides a little stretch for comfort.

Regina opted for a Fendi bag and sneakers to go with her look. She also rocked a cute half space buns, half down hairstyle.

Perfect for running errands in style, you can rock the set like Reginae with your favorite sneakers and crossbody handbag to get a look plus comfort while you’re on the go.

You can secure the Most Wanted Cable Knit Legging Set here today!