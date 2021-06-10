Reginae Carter Heads to Mayweather vs. Paul Fight in Miami Wearing Dolce and Gabbana Mixed Print Button-Down Shirt and Polka Dot Twill Shorts
Reginae Carter was one the many celebrity faces who attended the epic fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in Miami, Florida over the weekend. Fight Night is becoming an event to watch as celebrities step out in their best looks for the headlining event. For the fight, Reginae was spotted rocking a mixed print designer look that was ultra-chic and perfect for the tropical Miami scenery.
Reginae Carter wore a full Dolce and Gabbana look including the brand’s $1,495 Mixed-Print Oversize Button-Down Cotton-Silk Shirt, $875 Polka Dot Silk Twill Shorts, and $2,395 DG Amore bag. She finished the look with a pair of $1,093 Giuseppe Zanotti “Vanilla” sandals. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.
She even showed us how she got ready for fight night in a video walking us through her full glam process, explore below:
Photos: @spexphotography