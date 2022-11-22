You ask, we answer! Instagram user @averian_ sent us a wardrobe inquiry asking, “Hello! Could you please help me find this set Karen Huger is wearing?”

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac, fan favorite Karen Huger looked travel-ready in Fashion Nova’s Venice Satin jumpsuit (currently on sale) in the color mauve! The versatile piece is chic and comfortable which makes it a great select for airport style. It also comes in hunter green and a mocha shade of nude. Shop the look below:

Get the look: $36.98 $74.99 Fashion Nova Venice Satin Jumpsuit

Would you wear it?

Main Image: Bravo/Reproduction