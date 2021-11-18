Rapper Young Dolph has died after a shooting in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to the Memphis Police, the Bulletproof artist was reportedly buying cookies at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when he was fatally shot and killed.

Young Dolph is survived by his beautiful wife and entrepreneur Mia Jaye and two young children Tre Tre and Aria.

The music industry has expressed its grief for the loss of the late rapper including Gucci Mane, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and many more.

Young Dolph has been described as extremely motivational and community-orientated, often giving back to fans, members of the Memphis community, and those in need. One of his many notable acts include gifting two Duke student-employees with $20,000 after they were fired for playing his songs in the local coffee shop. He also donated $25,000 to his local high school in 2020 as well as assisted with food donation in the area just last week.

We send our condolences, love and light to Young Dolph’s family and friends at this time.

Young Dolph’s murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Photos: Jordan Spencer