Rap Icon Foxy Brown Affirms Her Trendsetter Status, Posting Pictures Rocking Birkin Bags from 20 Years Ago
Rap icon Foxy Brown posted to her story earlier this week to let it be known that she was onto Hermes Birkin Bags 20 years ago.
The luxury handbags, which retail for $12,000 and up, are the latest must have item for female rappers, with groups like #citygirls rapping, “Real a$$ b*tch, give a f*ck ’bout a n*gga. Big Birkin bag, hold five, six figures.” See our post about Birkin’s latest resurgence in popularity here.
Do you think Foxy Brown gets enough credit for being a fashion trendsetter? Scroll to see a few of her looks that are still relevant today, including pieces from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more.
Images: Image Collect