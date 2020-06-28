Questions about GAP’s Collaboration with Telfar Arise in the Midst of Kanye West Yeezy Deal

News of Kanye West’s Yezzy collaboration with the GAP caused many to wonder about the retailer’s scheduled collaboration with another Black Designer, Telfar.

According to Complex , “[The] Telfar x Gap collaboration came to a halt back in March due to the coronavirus lockdowns and widespread store closures. A Gap representative said the company ultimately decided to shelve the project indefinitely. What’s even more disappointing is that a source with knowledge of the situation claims the Telfar team has not been paid for the Gap deal—not even a purported postponement fee Gap had offered.

From a purely business standpoint, the pivot for GAP makes sense. Kanye’s popularity trumps Telfar’s a million fold. That said GAP still has an obligation to Telfar. Who knows, perhaps there’s a way for Telfar and Kanye to collaboration on the ultimate collection? 

What do you think?

