With her unrivaled talent, iconic voice, and meticulous vision, Beyoncé is in her own lane, and no other entertainer has been able to compete, let along put on a show like the Queen B.

Set to kick off her Renaissance tour in the US today in Philadelphia, fans and attendees are in for a special performance, characterized with some of the most fierce looks and choreography that will keep your eyes glued to the ‘Alien Superstar.’

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

It was her husband Jay-Z who came out with a song entitled, “Diamonds is Forever” in his Blueprint 2 album, and perhaps Bey is like his diamond in the sky because she shines so bright.

Last September, Beyoncé partnered with Jeweler Tiffany & Co for their “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign where she wore a variety of dazzling, limited and one-of-a kind diamonds.

Fast-forward to most recently, in honor of her partnership while performing at the Rogers Center in Toronto on Saturday, Beyoncé stepped out to perform in a custom Tiffany & Co mesh diamond chain dress that hugged her hourglass body and twinkled on stage.

She looked ethereal and too perfect to be true. Her diamond and crystal dress that draped impeccably looked delicate and exquisite as she sung her heart out on stage.

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Beyoncé allowed her diamond studded dress to remain the center of attention in the spotlight. She styled her spectacular dress with nude fishnet stockings, a clear Cinderella pump, and an ankle bracelet.

Not to mention her diamond stud earrings and diamond wedding ring, reminding us that she’s not only married to Jay-Z, but also married to the game. Hello?!

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

We are so lucky to have Beyoncé be our Tina Turner of this era because her creative artistry has made her one of the most valuable assets in our culture today.