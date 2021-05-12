Pyer Moss to Show During Paris Couture Fashion Week

It was announced that Pyer Moss will be showing in Paris for a Haute Couture Fall 2021 show as they were invited by the Chamber Sundicale/Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode as a guest member.

This news serves as a historical moment for the founder Kerby Jean-Raymond as this makes him the first Black Black designer to be invited by the Chambre Syndicale to show for Haute Couture. Designer Patrick Kelly was the first Black designer to be accepted as a member of the Chambre Syndicale, presenting four couture collections during his time with the French governing fashion organization. Olviier Rousteing of Balmain and Jay Jaxon at Jean-Louis Scherrer were the amongst the first to actually present couture for the specified calendar event.

Known for only showing during September’s New York Fashion Week, Pyer Moss has captivated audiences with its powerful garments and runway presentations, both of which tell stories surrounding the history and culture of Black people. We can definitely expect more gripping shows from the Pyer Moss brand as they are expected to return to the NYFW runway this September, just after the Met Gala!

On Haute Couture Fall 2021 in Paris, DAZED tells: “The presentation will join other highly anticipated events, including the long-awaited, one-off Jean Paul Gaultier Couture collection by Sacai designer Chitose Abe and Balenciaga’s return to Couture after more than 50 years.“

Fashion is back, folks! What do you think?