Yesterday, I was honored to be featured on New York Live TV with Dihiana Perez, to discuss why we started the Bomb Fashion Show.

Hosting a Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week is super expensive, and is a major feat for many emerging multicultural designers. We created the Bomb Fashion Show to make Fashion Week for accessible not only for designers, but for consumers alike who’d like to attend a Fashion Show!

Designers Bruce Glen, Mason Beretta, Aisha McShaw, and Michele Lopez are just a few of the designers who will be showing. You don’t want to miss it!

Get your tickets at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com and and purchase all of the looks above on FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Images: Sone Jr