Uh-Oh! Here comes the leisure wear so you know it’s getting real and closer to the date of Rihanna delivering her second baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

We gotta give it to Rihanna who has been relentlessly serving looks for the GWORLS with 4-inch heels on a consistent basis throughout the duration of her pregnancy, so we’re glad to see her opting for a comfy chic look.

Photo Credit: @shotbynyp

On her way to dinner at her favorite Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, the Barbadian Princess slayed in a black satin Alexander Wang tracksuit that we saw a male model rocking down the runway. She seamlessly wore a low open toe sandal to go with her mini-fur Alexander wang handbag.

Of course the Billionaire was iced out in diamonds and she served a soft beat with a bold dangerous red lip. It looks like stars are starting to go back to wearing Alexander Wang since the controversy surrounding news of the San Francisco designer allegedly drugging and inappropriately touching victims has died down a bit.

After a 3-year departure from the fashion industry, Wang returned last year in April in Los Angeles to celebrate Asian American Culture with stellar designs. Since his resurface, along with Rihanna, we have seen stars like Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox and Kimora Lee Simmons all welcoming the designer back with open arms.

As Rihanna get’s ready to deliver her second bundle of joy, we have our sights high on her delivering a baby girl but only time shall tell.