Diana Ross’s offspring Tracee Ellis Ross has clearly taken after her mother’s fashionable footsteps, and she has been coming through with looks left and right at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Even on her downtime, she’s still dripped in designer apparel from head to toe, and while taking a leisure walk in Paris, we spotted her in an adorable Prada ensemble.

From her babydoll Prada top that she paired with white trousers to her Prada accessories which included a Prada handbag and their infamous baroque shades- it’s clearly, “Prada or Nada” these days.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Let’s get into Ross’s $1,720 white Prada cotton-poplin top that is a total must-have for summer’s hot humidity weather. The cropped top has a delicate lace trim at the neckline that is embroidered with florals and has Prada’s signature triangular logo at the center.

Whether you opt for denim jeans for a downtown chic look, or perhaps black trousers for a more classical approach, this Prada top is transitional and can work for multiple occasions.

Photo Credit: Backgrid/Prada

If you thought it couldn’t get any better, Tracee Ellis Ross’s $7,500 small Prada galleria saffiano special edition bag was truly one-of-a-kind. With a vibrant geometric shape printed in lime green against a white canvas, this Prada bag has all the makings of modernity and is sleek, and timeless.

Photo Credit: Backgrid/Prada

To purchase the Prada top and galleria handbag, you can Click Here.