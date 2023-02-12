Animal print has become Fashion Week commonplace, and the usual options are the iconic leopard and zebra, but Prabal Gurung looked to the sky this season. Across the runway, butterfly prints and patterns adorned a diverse range of styles and sizes. Draped knits, sashes, and dresses feature the wing design in a mosaic style.
Elsewhere, tailoring is bold-shouldered and sharp. Bold also speaks to the color story of this lineup. Vibrancy is varied and not spared even for an evening. Gurung embraces the trending pantless look and pairs it with one of the many fun outerwear pieces. The outerwear ranges in classic patterns with playful updates and cropped saturated furs.
Lace slip dresses and several night-out tops decorate this offering making it a party-forward lineup that’s sure to speak to the current It Girl class.