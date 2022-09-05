Coming in strong for the start of September, Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘It’ girl Porsha Williams hit Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta side by side her fiancé Simon Guobadia for the Single and Searching premiere, and the ‘fit was on point!
With styling by Saba Ess from the Neiman Marcus team, Porsha wore a $1,600 Alex Perry Lanson Printed Sweetheart Catsuit. The look was an excellent choice to ring in that end of summer, crisp autumn atmosphere with the right amount of coverage and a bright, fun fall print.
Get the look: $1,600 Alex Perry Lanson Printed Sweetheart Catsuit
Would you splurge?
Main Image: IG/Reproduction