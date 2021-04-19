Pharrell Williams and David Grutman Host Grand Opening for The Goodtime Hotel in Miami: Star-Studded Guest List Including Kim Kardashian in Dior Vintage Green Dress, Victoria Beckham in White Button Top and Patent Leather Pants From Her Self-Named Brand, Anitta in Versace Spring/Summer 2021 Tropical Print Set + More

Over the weekend, Pharrell Williams and David Grutman held a grand opening for their newest joint venture, The Goodtime Hotel. Located in Miami Beach, the hotel offers a luxurious environment complete with aesthetically-pleasing art decor and interior design reminiscent of the retro beach vibes, ultimately serving as every Instagrammer’s dream. Officially opening its door last week, the founders commemorated the moment with a grand opening party joined by a few friends and familiar faces.

The grand opening of the The Goodtime Hotel included a star-studded guest list with appearances from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, The Beckhams, Vanessa Hudgens, and Future to name a few.

Pharrell Williams attended the grand opening of his and David Grutman’s newest hotel wearing a Chanel Spring 2021 jacket paired with black jeans and loafers. He accessorized the look with a Richard Millie x Pharrell watch.

Kim Kardashian wore a vintage $3,400 Christian Dior embossed ostrich leather halter dress to the grand opening party in Miami. The Christian Dior dress was from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection under creative direction of John Galliano. The dress is currently available on 1st Dibs for $18,200 for a European size 40.

Victoria Beckham snagged a flick with Kim Kardashian in a $295 Flounce Cuff Organic Cotton Button-Down Shirt and $790 faux patent leather slim-leg pants from her very own Victoria Beckham line.

Brazilian singer Anitta wore a look from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Her look featured the brand’s $1,175 Tresor de la Mer Print Silk Twill Shirt and $595 matching mini skirt.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a Cult Gaia Fall/Winter 2021 mock neck cutout waist chain-detailing gown to the grand opening of The Goodtime Hotel in Miami, styled by Jason Bolden. The dress is expected to be $628 when it releases for the corresponding season.

Rick Ross was in attendance at the party rocking a $950 Balmain “Guru” multicolor shirt paired with black distressed jeans, black sneakers and gold red-tinted sunglasses.

Future attended the event in a red-navy tie-dye look including a single-breasted jacket and wide leg pants. He finished the look with a white tee, his signature sunglasses and white sneakers.

Co-founder David Grutman posed with his wife Isabela Grutman who wore a dress from Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2021 RTW collection.

Photos: Getty / World Red Eye