Oyemwen’s Camo High Slit Maxi Tulle Skirt Is a Summer Must-Have: Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

Looking for pieces to heat up your summer wardrobe? We’ve got you covered with the latest from our designer-curated online shopping destination, Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. Our readers cannot seem to get enough of our designer Oyemwen and her ultra-chic tulle skirts. If you’ve been a fan of her past pieces, her latest skirt on the shop is one you’ll absolutely need in your closet for the summer.

Oyemwen’s latest comes in the $180 Camouflage High Slit Maxi Orchid Skirt. Complete with the brand’s signature tulle fabric, the skirt appears in a camo print pattern and a sexy, revealing thigh slit. It also presents itself with a elastic waistband for comfort and ease of movement.

Oyemwen’s signature tulle garments cater to all of our Bombshells with sizing ranging up to 5XL and running true to size.

The style options are endless! You can rock your camo skirt with a solid color top of your choice (long sleeve or short sleeve) with a belt to achieve a look that allows the skirt to do all the talking.

Obsessed? Shop it here!