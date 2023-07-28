“It ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none.” On Monday night Winnie Harlow and her NBA Champion beau, Kyle Kuzma celebrated both of their birthdays jointly with a slew of celebrities by their side.

From Draya and Chris Brown, to rapper Saweetie- we saw many celebs on the scene at the 1920’s inspired restaurant in Los Angeles called, “Delilah.”

The Cay Skin Founder, and model, wore a GDCS rainbow mesh two piece that was embellished with crystals and looked so fashion-forward against her villagio skin.

Talk about beauty, and if anyone could pull off this sheer ensemble, it was certainly Harlow who accessorized with two-tone shades, hoop earrings and bangles.

Model turned CEO, Draya Michele represented for her brand Mint Swim in a lime green revealing dress that left little to the imagination.

With cutouts practically everywhere, Draya definitely gave ultra sex-appeal and kept things spicy with a red fuzzy fur bag and lace-up sandals.

Michele’s ex boo, Chris Brown also made an appearance to celebrate Harlow and Kuzma’s birthdays in a white crew neck shirt that was layered with a plaid jacket and styled with cargo inspired jeans.

His multicolored diamond necklace looked perfect against his tatted neck and we’re loving his platinum blonde roots.

Saweetie who’s been recently spotted with YG all around Los Angeles kept things simple in all black with a corset and flare pants from White Fox boutique that she styled with a black open-toe platform and diamond choker necklace.

She looked all smiles and happily in love, with her hair pulled into a half ponytail, and baby hair that framed her gorgeous face.

We loved seeing all the celebrities show up for Harlow and Kuzma who have been dating since April 2020, and based on how hard they’ve been riding for one another, we suspect wedding bells in the near future.