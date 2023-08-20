Rapper and Producer, Fat Joe was “all the way up” Friday night in celebration of his 53rd Birthday that took place on a $100 million dollar superyacht across the Hudson River in New York.

From Hip Hop legends like Mary J. Blige, Stephanie Mills, and Lil Kim, to his Terror Squad counterpart Remy Ma attending his mega birthday bash, the star-studded affair was electrifying and one that will go down in history.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

You know it wouldn’t be a Fat Joe party without a few performances in place and the legendary Baby Face serenaded the crowd with his song, “Given a Chance” from his 1989 studio album ‘Tender Lover.’

‘Conceited’ rapper Remy Ma also hopped on the mic to do an impromptu performance where she rapped Lil Kim’s verse from the “Quiet Storm” remix which set the crowd ablaze.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Standing next to her husband of over 28 years who opted for a mint green Pucci getup, Lorina Cartagena looked overly elated and zealous as she entertained attendees in a black double breasted AREA tuxedo dress that had black sequins lapels and showcased her black lace bralette.

Cartagena’s diamond Bulgari Serpenti necklace that retails for 159K was merely the icing on the cake and definitely elevated her ensemble.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

On trend for the season, Hip-Hop’s finest Mary J. Blige served barbie vibes in an all pink Versace set, consisting of a structured corset and Versace logo flare pants. Her wrist candy included her signature Van Cleef & Arpel layered bracelets.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Remy Ma who’s often known to be by Fat Joe’s side, was serving zest and looked citrusy in a $290 Athena dress from Honey Birdette that had chain detailing down her plunge neckline and a circular cutout centered.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Embodying Hip-Hop’s style and aesthetic with Erykah Badu influences (hence her red head wrap), LL Cool J wife Simone Smith looked sporty chic in a red stripe Gucci set that had voluminous pants that tied at the ankle. She accessorized with gold hoops and layered bangles to show off her multicolored nails.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Ahead, see more photo’s from Fat Joe’s 53rd birthday extravaganza.

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008

Photo Credit: Steven Moran/@Hipster0008