On the Scene: Detroit’s Walk Fashion Show Showcases Independent and Emerging Designers Like Lola J. Designs, Creo by Keca, Kalm Clothing, Teasers Boutique and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Walk Fashion Show in Detroit! Founded by Crystal Bailey and Daishawn Franklin in 2009, Walk Fashion Show is a traveling fashion show that showcases emerging and independent designers with the concept of “community” at the heart of foundation.

Teasers Boutique (@teasersboutique)

Over the weekend, Walk Fashion Show held their Walk Fashion Show Independent Designer Weekend which was hosted by our EIC Claire Sulmers!

During this fabulous outdoor runway show, we got glimpses of collections from independent designers including Lola J Designs, Creo by Keca, Kalm Clothing, Teasers Boutique, Thousand Island, KilltheHate, Charm View Sew, Majeeda Monae, Black Kloth Klothing, AYV, Zintrise Altovise, City of Champs, Sassy Chic Beauty Bar, Fantaisie and Yam Right!

Walk Fashion Show brought nothing but good vibes and style, giving us a fashionable break from quarantine (not to mention, social distancing was incorporated)!

Be on the lookout for more from Walk Fashion Show and Detroit’s hidden fashion gems!

Photos by @martiamae