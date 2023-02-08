Last night Lebron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bron scored his 38,388th point. Although his team, the Lakers, did not win against the OKC Thunder, James left Crypto Arena a history-making winner.

Before the game, James’ was only 36 points shy from breaking the record, and the celebs showed up to show their support in style. While the athletic all-star arrived in an all black suit accessorized with a gold pin embossed with the phrase ‘stay present’ and decorated with onyx trimming, courtside was lined with rappers, sport’s stars, and more looking as sharp as his shot.

Photo: Darrell Ann

Scrolls to get the courtside style details.

Shannon Sharpe in Louis Vuitton with Jay-Z in KellyRowland.com’s ‘This Is Black Magic’

Corey Gamble with Jay-z

Bad Bunny in Vintage Kareem Abdul-Jabbar T-Shirt and Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Moon Sneakers

Usher in Rick Owens

Rich Paul in Celine

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with James Worthy

Denzel Washington

LL Cool J

Bryce James in Ksubi with Bronny James

