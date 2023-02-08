Last night Lebron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bron scored his 38,388th point. Although his team, the Lakers, did not win against the OKC Thunder, James left Crypto Arena a history-making winner.
Before the game, James’ was only 36 points shy from breaking the record, and the celebs showed up to show their support in style. While the athletic all-star arrived in an all black suit accessorized with a gold pin embossed with the phrase ‘stay present’ and decorated with onyx trimming, courtside was lined with rappers, sport’s stars, and more looking as sharp as his shot.
Shannon Sharpe in Louis Vuitton with Jay-Z in KellyRowland.com’s ‘This Is Black Magic’
Corey Gamble with Jay-z
Bad Bunny in Vintage Kareem Abdul-Jabbar T-Shirt and Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Moon Sneakers